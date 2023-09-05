Arda Guler will likely need another month to recover from meniscus surgery -sources

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler will need to spend another month on the sidelines as he recovers from the meniscus injury he suffered during the team’s preseason stage in the United States, club sources told Managing Madrid. Guler had surgery to repair his meniscus a few weeks ago and while there was hope that he could be joining the team immediately after this FIFA break, it looks like the club will not rush him back, waiting until the next break on October 8th, per those same sources.

Real Madrid have been taking a very cautious approach with Guler’s recovery knowing that his whole career could be threatened if he were to be rushed back. Meniscus injuries need to be treated very seriously and that’s why Los Blancos will not take any chances.

Guler is still a teenager so he will have to be patient and wait for his opportunities when he comes back, as he will need to develop and keep polishing his game.