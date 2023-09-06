Open Thread: September 6, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to cocktails over movies: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So Bono was the Priority?

I mean, I can see why we would go after him, but the man’s a really good keeper to accept a loan deal, knowing the Tibo would immediately get his starter spot back. But... the African Cup complicated things?

Bono reveals: “Yes, I had an offer from Real Madrid — I was the priority”. ⚪️



“The African Cup complicated things so deal collapsed”, told @elpelotazocsr. pic.twitter.com/gKTIxsKQ21 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

Joselu Says “Hey Jude”

Ah yes, Joselu did have a spell over at Newcastle (yes, THAT Newcastle) and Stoke (yes, the one with the cold, rainy nights?). It wasn’t the best he could have hoped for, but the man has quality. He’s a sweet-talker as well it seems.

Joselu: "Bellingham? Well, the truth is that he is a 'crack'. I talk to him a lot because I learned English when I played in the Premier League. He is a humble and hardworking boy who is already feeling what Real Madrid is." pic.twitter.com/VHju7H7C2M — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) September 6, 2023

