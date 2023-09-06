Bono: “My understanding is that I was Real Madrid’s first option”

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bono talked to Canal Sur Radio and reviewed what happened this summer, when he left Sevilla to join his current club. There was rumors about his potential signing for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos ended up signing Kepa instead.

“My understanding is that I was Real Madrid’s first option, yes. Then, their board took a look at the situation and the fact that I could miss many games in a crucial month for Real Madrid because of the Africa Cup of Nations and the deal couldn’t come to fruition. Furthermore, they also had a few options for a loan deal and that was convenient for them. The Africa Cup of Nations affected this transfer window in many ways,” said Bono.

Bono is probably right in his assessment of the situation. Real Madrid couldn’t afford to have their starting goalkeeper missing almost an entire month because of an International tournament and that’s why ultimately Kepa was the chosen one.