 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bono: “My understanding is that I was Real Madrid’s first option”

The goalkeeper said the the Africa Cup of Nations prevented his signing for Real Madrid.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Manchester City FC v Sevilla FC - UEFA Super Cup 2023 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bono talked to Canal Sur Radio and reviewed what happened this summer, when he left Sevilla to join his current club. There was rumors about his potential signing for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos ended up signing Kepa instead.

“My understanding is that I was Real Madrid’s first option, yes. Then, their board took a look at the situation and the fact that I could miss many games in a crucial month for Real Madrid because of the Africa Cup of Nations and the deal couldn’t come to fruition. Furthermore, they also had a few options for a loan deal and that was convenient for them. The Africa Cup of Nations affected this transfer window in many ways,” said Bono.

Bono is probably right in his assessment of the situation. Real Madrid couldn’t afford to have their starting goalkeeper missing almost an entire month because of an International tournament and that’s why ultimately Kepa was the chosen one.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid