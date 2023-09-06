Ferland Mendy returns to Real Madrid training after long injury layoff

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has taken a major step in his recovery from a muscle injury that has sidelined him since July. The French left-back participated in his first full training session with the team on Wednesday, after missing the start of the season.

Mendy suffered a right femoral biceps injury during Real Madrid’s pre-season tour in the United States, where they faced Barcelona in the Soccer Champions Tour in Dallas. The 28-year-old had to be substituted in the first half of El Clasico. He was training lightly, on his own, in August and September, but has finally returned to normal training.

Mendy missed Real Madrid’s first four games in La Liga, but his return adds much needed depth to the left-back slot, where Fran Garcia has currently been filling in as a starter.

With many of Real Madrid’s players away for international duty, Mendy joined the likes of Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, and some Castilla players in training at Valdebebas. He completed the session without any problems. He will hope to regain his match fitness and be available for selection after the international break.

Mendy’s return is a welcome boost for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has been dealing with a number of injuries in his squad. Apart from Mendy, Ceballos, Güler, and Vinicius are sidelined, while Courtois and Militao are virtually out for the season. Ceballos should return soon.