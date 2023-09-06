OFFICIAL: Carmona, Caicedo and Raso nominated for Ballon D’Or 2023

Linda Caicedo of Colombia, Olga Carmona of Spain, and Hayley Raso of Australia are the three Madridistas nominated for Women’s Ballon D’Or 2023 by France Football out of 30 nominees in total.

Hayley Raso is the new signing of Real Madrid Femenino, announced just before the world cup begun. The former Manchester City player was expected to be one of the revelations of the tournament, which she delivered. Raso scored 3 goals on the world cup and put up a show, making Australia’s attack unimaginable without her. Raso and Australia were finally beaten in the semifinals against England and did not manage to win the third-place match against Sweden.

Linda Caicedo is one of football’s finest gems. The Colombian was wanted by many top European teams and amidst all the offers that came her way, the teenager signed for Real Madrid on the day she turned 18 - February 22nd, 2023. The 18-year-old winger has been a crucial part of the royal club’s attack, delivering clutch moments more often than not. She arrived at the world cup mentally and physically exhausted, raising some concerns about her health, but still delivered at maximum level on the tournament making the public enjoy her football to the fullest.

Olga Carmona, one of the captains of the white club, and Spain’s captain during the semifinal and the final of the world cup, is a newly recognized treasure, at least when it comes to the rest of the world. The 23-year-old left back is already a veteran at the club, spending all 3 years from the formation of the women’s section of Real Madrid. Carmona has become her club’s third captain, after Ivana and Kenti, and got an opportunity to represent her country at the world cup for the first time. Olga is a wingback in Madrid who is known by her much-needed goals in important games, aside from the clutch defensive work she does. This ‘little’ tendency of hers translated onto Spain’s world cup 2023 campaign where she scored the two most important goals of the tournament - the winning goal in the semifinal against Sweden in 89’ and the only goal scored in the world cup final against England giving her country the first Women’s World Cup trophy.

The future of Real Madrid is looking bright as names of three names shine on the Ballon D’Or nominee list for the first time in history of the women’s section of the royal club.