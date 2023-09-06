Managing Madrid Podcast: 2024, who fits better: Haaland or Mbappe?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

The sustainability of Jude Bellingham’s scoring run

The *positive* domino of Kylian Mbappe not coming

Mbappe or Haaland in 2024: Who is the better fit?

What can Erling Haaland improve on?

What the Brooklyn Nets can teach us about squad building

Why don’t football unions have power?

Are we headed for a future for bigger squads and more games?

Historical difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

How much patience would Real Madrid have with Mikel Arteta hypothetically?

Who is better right now, Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Dani Carvajal’s quote about Luis Rubiales / Jenni Hermoso

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)