Ballon d’Or 2023: Bellingham, Vinicius and Modrić among the 30 candidates

The prestigious Ballon d’Or award, which recognizes the best player in the world based on their performances in the 2022/23 season, has announced its 30 nominees on Wednesday. The winner will be revealed on October 30 at a ceremony in Paris, where a panel of international journalists will cast their votes.
Among the candidates are some of the most prominent names in football.
Modrić, who won the award in 2018, is one of the nominees. The Croatian had a stellar season with Real Madrid and Croatia. He also captained his national team to a third-place finish at the World Cup in Qatar.
Real Madrid have two more players on the list: Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham. Vinicius Jr. had his second consecutive great season with the Spanish giants. The Brazilian winger was instrumental in helping his team win three trophies: the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund during the season, was voted the best player in the Bundesliga. The young English midfielder has began his Real Madrid career with a bang: Five goals in four games.
Here are the full list of nominees:
André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/ArgentinaI
lkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina
Rodri - Manchester City/Spain
Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France
Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland
Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea
Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria
Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia
Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England
