Bellingham and Camavinga nominated for Kopa Trophy 2023

The Kopa Trophy is an award that recognizes the best young footballer in the world under the age of 21. It is named after Raymond Kopa, the legendary Real Madrid French player who won the Ballon d’Or in 1958. The trophy is given by France Football magazine, which also organizes the Ballon d’Or ceremony. The winner is chosen by a panel of former Ballon d’Or winners.

This year, two Real Madrid players are nominated for the Kopa Trophy

Jude Bellingham: The English midfielder is the favourite to win the award after his sensational move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer. He has scored five goals in his first four La Liga games and has been a key player for both club and country. He was also voted as the Bundesliga player of the year last season and was a starter for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

Eduardo Camavinga: The French midfielder joined Real Madrid had a breakout season last season and has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in the world already. Last season, he helped Real Madrid win three trophies, including the Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Super Cup. He is also a regular for the French national team and put in an impressive performance at left-back in the World Cup Final.

Here are the rest of the nominees:

Gavi (Barcelona / Spain)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich / Germany)

Pedri (Barcelona / Spain)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig / The Netherlands

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona / Spain)

Antonio Silva (Benfica / Portugal)

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United / Denmark)

Elye Wahi (Lens / France)