Open Thread: September 7, 2023

Your Thursday Issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
Run Toni Run
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Mexican and cocktails: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

More Jude Praise

Seriously, how blessed are we to have completed this signing so quickly.

Agree with the Statement?

Before moving on to the next piece, I would like to hear your opinions on this. After a few games, it seems Dani isn’t worried about the lack of striker - granted, I don’t think a professional at RMA would complain about the lack of transfer activity regarding a ‘9’. And we’re boasting a pretty good record. What’s YOUR take, however?

ICYMI: Real Madrid’s Unconventional Offense: Prolific Dribblers Ready to Defy Critics

Guys I would totally recommend that you read Matt’s Real Madrid’s Unconventional Offense: Prolific Dribblers Ready to Defy Critics piece. Who knows, after this, you may actually feel a little less doom-and-gloom regarding our offense.

