Open Thread: September 7, 2023

More Jude Praise

Seriously, how blessed are we to have completed this signing so quickly.

Jude Bellingham’s 2023:



• Bundesliga Player of the Season

• Joined Real Madrid

• Historic start: 4 games, 5 goals & 1 assist

• Real Madrid Player of the Month

• La Liga Player of the Month

• Golden Boy nominee

• Kopa award nominee

• Ballon d’Or nominee pic.twitter.com/NTSgOly3a4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 6, 2023

Agree with the Statement?

Before moving on to the next piece, I would like to hear your opinions on this. After a few games, it seems Dani isn’t worried about the lack of striker - granted, I don’t think a professional at RMA would complain about the lack of transfer activity regarding a ‘9’. And we’re boasting a pretty good record. What’s YOUR take, however?

Dani Carvajal: "Lack of a striker at Real Madrid? We are the top scorers in La Liga and, as Ancelotti said, Bellingham has come to replace Benzema. I don't think we miss any player, we are a complete squad." pic.twitter.com/bv5u8XTT7C — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 6, 2023

