Endrick describes his playing style: “I’m a number 9 with the soul of a 10”

Real Madrid attacker Endrick has talked in a brief interview to L’Equipe where he discussed his playing style and talked about playing alongside Vinicius Junior in the future. Endrick will join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

“I’m a number 9 with the soul of a number 10. I’ve loved Benzema since he played for Lyon, Cristiano left and he became a different player, a great scorer and playmaker. I paid close attention and his playing style inspires me a lot,” said Endrick.

The young player also revealed that he’s exchanged a few minutes with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

“He told me that I will love it in Madrid, that I will have a lot of fun and that it will be the toughest level in my career,” he explained.

Endrick wrapped up his interview by answering a question about the possibility of playing with both Vinicius and Mbappe in 2024.

“They’re great players and I would be very happy if I played with them,” he said.