Modric: “Not playing feels strange”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric talked to Sportske Novosti and discussed his new role in the Spanish capital.

“Nobody is happy without playing and after my whole career it definitely feels strange. Anyway, the coach made that decision and I won’t quit because of that. Quite the opposite, actually,” said Modric.

The Croatian midfielder expanded his thoughts on the matter when asked about why he made the decision to sign a contract extension.

“They wanted me to stay and my wish was the same. My only requirement was to be treated as a competitive player so that I didn’t stay based on my past achievements. They told me that my status wouldn’t change and that’s why I signed,” he added.

Modric went even further and acknowledged the fact that his role has changed because of the emergence of young players.

“I’m aware that the competition in the midfield is fierce, that these young players are elite and that’s why they’re Real Madrid players. Us veterans have to help them develop and I will work hard to be among the highlighted players this season. We’ll see what happens, if I’m not a relevant player in the near future I will think about my next moves, I received other offers but my goal was always to stay in Real Madrid,” he added.

It definitely seems that Modric isn’t that happy or satisfied about his current role and that he will try to regain his spot in the starting XI, even if the team has performed at a high level with the young players starting in the midfield.

Is Modric actually complaining about his minutes and trying to put some pressure on Ancelotti? That’s anyone’s guess and open to interpretation.