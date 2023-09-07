Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Negreira updates; would Pedri start for Real Madrid? And much more.

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Is it difficult for Barcelona fans to deal with the Negreira case?
- What’s the latest update on the Negreira case?
- Is Gavi reckless?
- Is the European Super League more or less likely now?
- Super League predictions
- Diego’s Sergio Ramos apology
- Most underrated Real Madrid and Barcelona players since 2010
- Taylor Swift
- Where would Pedri start in Real Madrid’s midfield?
- Our 2nd favourite La Liga teams
- Who has improved their squad the most, Real or Barca?
- Clip of Alba and Xavi having an honest conversation
- And much more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
