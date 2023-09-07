Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Negreira updates; would Pedri start for Real Madrid? And much more.

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Is it difficult for Barcelona fans to deal with the Negreira case?

What’s the latest update on the Negreira case?

Is Gavi reckless?

Is the European Super League more or less likely now?

Super League predictions

Diego’s Sergio Ramos apology

Most underrated Real Madrid and Barcelona players since 2010

Taylor Swift

Where would Pedri start in Real Madrid’s midfield?

Our 2nd favourite La Liga teams

Who has improved their squad the most, Real or Barca?

Clip of Alba and Xavi having an honest conversation

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

