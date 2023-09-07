 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Negreira updates; would Pedri start for Real Madrid? And much more.

Kiyan and Diego go through the weekly Spanish football mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Is it difficult for Barcelona fans to deal with the Negreira case?
  • What’s the latest update on the Negreira case?
  • Is Gavi reckless?
  • Is the European Super League more or less likely now?
  • Super League predictions
  • Diego’s Sergio Ramos apology
  • Most underrated Real Madrid and Barcelona players since 2010
  • Taylor Swift
  • Where would Pedri start in Real Madrid’s midfield?
  • Our 2nd favourite La Liga teams
  • Who has improved their squad the most, Real or Barca?
  • Clip of Alba and Xavi having an honest conversation
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

