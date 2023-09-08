Open Thread: September 8, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go to the movies with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Luka Modrić on Saudi bid: “I'm so happy and fulfilled at Real Madrid, not thinking about other options”. ⚪️



“I don’t even need to boost my ego with these stories about big offers. I just want to enjoy every moment in football and Real Madrid”, says via SZ. pic.twitter.com/GROIibvg1N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023

Run it back to 2012, when Michael Essien was playing for Real Madrid and invited all the players to his birthday. Only Modrić and Carvalho came.



Mourinho said: "Calm down. They are just more interested in themselves than anyone else, but don't take it the wrong way.” pic.twitter.com/gchkxUfOLR — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 7, 2023

So I saw the Nun II on it’s premiere night. Guys, think twice about watching it. Other than Taisa Farmiga being a beauty and a joy to watch and Bonnie Aarons being... well, herself, not much is noteworthy. Oh well, can’t say that I didn’t see it coming. Can say the reviews so far have been spot on.