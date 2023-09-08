Drawing Board: Tchouameni, Young King

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been in scintillating form for both club and country. As Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discussed this week, he has probably been Real Madrid’s second best player this season, and as Sam Leveridge wrote about, he was terrific for France in yesterday’s win over Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers, where he scored an absolute banger.

His performance, by eye test and analytics, have put him back in the conversation as the best defensive midfielder in world football.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Tchouameni, the Young King: