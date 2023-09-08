Real Madrid give Raul green light to negotiate with Villarreal, decision expected soon -report

Real Madrid have given Castilla coach and club legend Raul Gonzalez the green light to negotiate a move to Villarreal after the Yellow Submarine showed their interest in the Spanish coach, according to a report from MARCA. Raul appears to be the most likely candidate to replace former Villarreal coach Quique Setien.

Raul received interest from other clubs in the past but those options were not as appealing to him as signing for Villarreal now. Real Madrid Castilla are still trying to achieve promotion to Segunda Division after falling inches short in the Playoffs against Eldense this past summer.

If Raul signs for Villarreal, he could possibly include a clause in his contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid if the first team were to need him. Still, other candidates like Xabi Alonso have emerged to potentially succeed Carlo Ancelotti, so Raul’s future as the head coach of Real Madrid’s first team isn’t as clear as it once was.