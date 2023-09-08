Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion

The Spanish national prosecutor has filed a complaint with the High Court against the suspended president of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against Jennifer Hermoso.

The complaint is filed after Hermoso filed a legal complaint of the events that occurred without her consent. Hermoso accused Rubiales of kissing her on the lips without her permission on the winners podium of her team’s Women’s World Cup final.

The kiss was captured by television cameras and sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling it a clear case of harassment and abuse of power. Hermoso said she felt humiliated and violated by Rubiales’ act, which she described as “disgusting and disrespectful”.

Rubiales, who has been suspended from his position as the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) pending an internal investigation, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the kiss was a spontaneous gesture of affection and celebration. He said he had apologized to Hermoso and her family and that he had no intention of harming or offending anyone.

The prosecutor’s office said that the complaint is based on the evidence gathered from the testimonies of Hermoso and other witnesses, as well as the video footage of the incident. The prosecutor’s office also said that it will request the High Court to summon Rubiales to testify as a defendant.

If found guilty, Rubiales could face up to five years in prison for sexual assault and up to two years for coercion, according to Spanish law. He could also be banned from holding any public office or position in sports organizations for up to 10 years.