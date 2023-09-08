Managing Madrid Podcast: Will Raul go to Villarreal? Has Kroos surpassed Beckenbauer? Does Jude *actually* play like Zizou?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarette discuss:

FIBA upsets!

Does Jude Bellingham have as similar player profile to Zizou?

Players with highest ceiling / floor

Is Philly Cheesesteak overrated?

Has Toni Kroos surpassed Franz Beckenbauer as the best German ever?

Toni Kroos vs Zinedine Zidane

Karim Benzema vs Luis Suarez / Robert Lewandowski / Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Is it possible to obtain Alphonso Davies next summer?

Will Raul go to Villarreal and would it be a good move?

The mess that Quique Setien created

Gratitude for being a Madridista

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)