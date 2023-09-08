Luka Modric dominant in Croatia’s 5 - 0 win over Latvia

Luka Modric was one of the masterminds behind Croatia’s dominant display as they thrashed Latvia 5-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Friday. The Real Madrid star played 61 minutes before being replaced by Nikola Vlasic, but he had already done enough to show his class and influence on the game, despite not scoring or providing any direct assists.

Modric, who turns 38 tomorrow, showed no signs of slowing down as he orchestrated Croatia’s attack from his right central midfield position next to Marcelo Brozovic. He had a game-high six key passes, creating chances for his teammates with his vision and accuracy. He also had 86 touches, primarily in these zones:

With this win, Croatia drew level on points with Turkey with a game in hand at the top of group D. They will face Armenia in their next game on Monday. Modric will once again be expected to lead his team with his brilliance and experience, as he aims to guide Croatia to another major tournament.