Las Blancas Podcast: Some problems old and new

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss against Club America in the preseason friendly.

Talking points:

Toril’s lineup changes from previous game

Midfield choices and problems with Maite-Zornoza double pivot

Is this out best attacking quartet going into the season?

Problems with a front two press and lack of synergy between the front two

Las Blancas showing lack of adaptability in game

Defensive problems and lapse of concentration in the backline

Feller’s role in the squad for the upcoming season

Goalkeeping situation and Chavas’ start to life at Madrid

Lack of defensive reinforcements: was it down to lack of initiative or options in market?

Rating the transfer window and the current squad

Caroline Weir’s incredible season and lack of recognition

Olga’s rise to fame and multiple nomination for individual award

Ballon d’Or nomination and the problem with individual award

Strike situation in Liga F

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)