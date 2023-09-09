Las Blancas Podcast: Some problems old and new

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss against Club America in the preseason friendly.
Talking points:
- Toril’s lineup changes from previous game
- Midfield choices and problems with Maite-Zornoza double pivot
- Is this out best attacking quartet going into the season?
- Problems with a front two press and lack of synergy between the front two
- Las Blancas showing lack of adaptability in game
- Defensive problems and lapse of concentration in the backline
- Feller’s role in the squad for the upcoming season
- Goalkeeping situation and Chavas’ start to life at Madrid
- Lack of defensive reinforcements: was it down to lack of initiative or options in market?
- Rating the transfer window and the current squad
- Caroline Weir’s incredible season and lack of recognition
- Olga’s rise to fame and multiple nomination for individual award
- Ballon d’Or nomination and the problem with individual award
- Strike situation in Liga F
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
