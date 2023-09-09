Villarreal choose Pacheta, Raul to stay at Real Madrid Castilla -reports

Villarreal have decided to sign Pacheta as their coach and Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez will stay with Castilla for the foreseeable future, according to reports published on the Spanish press.

Raul appeared to be Villarreal’s main candidate to replace Quique Setien but the Yellow Submarine ended up appointing Pacheta instead right after Real Madrid gave Raul the green light to negotiate a contract with Villarreal. The Spanish legend will now have to wait a bit longer before he gets a chance to coach in La Liga.

Real Madrid appeared to be keen on letting Raul sign for Villarreal as that would’ve been a very good opportunity for the club legend to keep developing and proving himself as a coach. Raul is still one of the candidates to coach Real Madrid in the near future although it’d seem that Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso could now be leading the race to succeed Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian coach leaves Madrid.