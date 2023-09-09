 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Rodrygo scores brace as Brazil thrash Bolivia 5 - 1

By Managing Madrid
/ new
FBL-WC-2026-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-BRA-BOL Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil secured a convincing 5-1 victory over Bolivia on Friday, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo scoring twice in proceedings.

The 22-year-old forward, who has been in fine form for his club this season, opened the scoring in the 24th minute with and then completed his brace in the 53rd minute, latching onto a through ball from Neymar and slotting it past Viscarra with confidence. He also earned a penalty early in the first half which Neymar unfortunately missed (though Neymar himself did eventually also earn a brace).

You can view all of the goals, including Rodrygo’s brace as well as some of his influential touches, below:

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid