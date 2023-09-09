Open Thread: September 9, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well, I Mean, It’s Practically a Sure Thing

Best wishes to Luka “Lukita” Modric who is 38 years old today. One of the best, if not the best, midfielders to ever grace the football field.

If Luka Modrić plays in one of the last five La Liga games this season, he will break Ferenc Puskás’ record and be the oldest Real Madrid player to play in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/nlmjwlpQ2V — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 9, 2023

Jude is Gaining More Admirers

Wouldn’t mind Haaland joining too while we’re at it.