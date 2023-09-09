 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: September 9, 2023

Your Saturday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Croatia v Latvia: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers
This man is a living legend. May you live forever, Lukita.
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well, I Mean, It’s Practically a Sure Thing

Best wishes to Luka “Lukita” Modric who is 38 years old today. One of the best, if not the best, midfielders to ever grace the football field.

Jude is Gaining More Admirers

Wouldn’t mind Haaland joining too while we’re at it.

