Haaland praises Bellingham for his ‘incredible’ start at Real Madrid

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker and Norway international, has recently given an in-depth interview to L’Équipe, in which he talked about his rivalry with Kylian Mbappé, his goals for the season, and his happiness for his former Borussia Dortmund colleague Jude Bellingham, who has made a sensational start to his Real Madrid career.

Haaland, who joined City from Dortmund in 2022, was asked whether or not ‘Mbappe vs Haaland’ is the new ‘Cristiano vs Messi’. The Norwegian gave an interesting answer, and primarily tried to praise his predecessors.

“That’s what everyone seems to think, Haaland said. “But be careful, we must point out how Messi and Cristiano have done crazy things. We must also remember that they still do it, because even if they get older, of course, they are still fantastic players. I feel privileged to having been able to observe two champions as extraordinary as them. But, returning to the question, I never talk about myself against other players, it is not my way of being or seeing things. I focus on myself, I only seek to be better every day, continue enjoying what I do and be the best version of myself.” Haaland said.

He also revealed that he watches a lot of football on TV, and that he was impressed by the performances of Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid this summer.

“By the way, I saw the incredible debut of Jude at Real Madrid, and that makes me very happy for him,” Haaland said.

Haaland said he was not surprised by Bellingham’s success in Spain, as he had witnessed his talent and personality first-hand at Dortmund.

“He has a lot of character and he has adapted very quickly. He already seems like he’s been with them for a long time,” Haaland said.

Haaland and Bellingham formed a formidable partnership on and off the pitch, and their bond remains in tact.