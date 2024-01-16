Las Blancas Podcast: And we score again!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s five goal win over Real Betis in the Copa de la Reina.

Talking points:

Lineup changes and return of Sofie Svava

Is this our Gala XI in the absence of Weir and Bruun?

Are we taking Copa de la Reina seriously?

The center-back switcheroo again but with positive result

Real Betis being our favorite opponents to score against

Athenea’s excellent goal and celebration

Toletti and Tere duo and how it makes us better?

Linda and her game changing abilities

Oihane’s versatility and value to the squad

Møller’s excellent back to goal play

Freja’s thunderbolt goal

What and how much can we take from this game?

Prospects against Barcelona in the Supercopa de España

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)