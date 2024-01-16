Three observations from Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Barcelona

Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa De Espana final to solidify their stance as, by far, the best team in Spain, and lifted the trophy they clearly deserved to win. A Supercopa final hat-trick from Vinicius Jr. and another goal from Rodrygo were more than enough for Barcelona fans, but not nearly enough for Real Madrid fans, as I am sure everyone, including myself, wanted more goals.

Here are my three observations from a beautiful victory.

Vinicius Jr, simply put, destroyed Barcelona’s defense

This was easily, and obviously, Vinicius Junior’s best Real Madrid performance of the season and also one of his best performances of all time. His Supercopa final hat-trick was the second fastest hat-trick in Clasico history, and it seems really silly now that some Real Madrid fans really want this guy to be benched.

Vinicius ate up every single on of Barcelona’s defenders. He did everything right on the ball. His decision-making was almost always spot-on, and the weight of his passes were near perfect almost every time. His dribbling instilled fear in Araujo and Kounde’s hearts all game long.

Vinicius now boasts 10 goals + assists in nine finals now — an amazing figure for such a young player. No wonder his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game that showed the world that Jude Bellingham is still a midfielder

Shock, right?

Jude Bellingham has been talked about — for most of his time in the Spanish capital — as a poacher who only scores goals. Those who watch his performances week in and week out know this is not true, but those who only watch his goals have no problem saying he just scores goals.

This was one of Jude Bellingham’s best ever performances in his entire football career. There were some points in the second half where he was gliding all over the pitch with the ball, dribbling past helpless Barcelona players at will and slinging fancy passes, all while also creating chances throughout the game.

It was like Bellingham knew he was much, much better than any Barcelona player on the pitch or in the stands, and he wanted everyone to know it, too.

Apart from that, the way he defended, the way Bellingham created all those chances in the first half for Real Madrid, the way he tracked his runners, making them forget he was there only to get the ball and pounce on the break, running all over the pitch — I wondered if Jude Bellingham was actually human.

I still don’t know the answer.

The perfect game

It was not just Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr who excelled in this game. It was. everyone: the coaching staff, the bench, and the starters. Everyone did almost everything right, and the gap between the two teams was clearly visible.

Andriy Lunin, once again, was really good as he continued to show everyone that he is miles ahead of Kepa. The defense was solid: Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy — two of the players that have been criticized for their performances this season — gave their best performance of the season by a country mile. Dani Carvajal, once again, was great — full of energy and grit. The midfield played impeccably well. Fede Valverde did God’s work in midfield, fighting for every single ball, running in behind Barcelona’s defense, and carrying the ball forward. Toni Kroos was sensational, again.

Everyone was just so, so good.

Carlo Ancelotti deserves a lot of credit too; he came up with the perfect gameplan, playing through the press and punishing Barcelona for deploying such a high line against three of the best players in the world in open space. Except for 10 minutes in the first half, Real Madrid were in complete control, scaring the life out of the Barcelona defense each time they went forward.

This is what I want from Real Madrid in Clasicos. Play through the press and exploit the highline. You just can't give Jude Bellingham (who is him, btw), Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo that much space. It's beautiful. — Hridyam (@hridarora22) January 14, 2024

Next step: Avoid a Clasico hangover against Atletico Madrid.