Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Ranking the best Castilla players of the season so far

On this episode of the Castilla Corner podcast, Hridyam Arora, Kristofer McCormack and Sam Sharpe discuss:

Who is the most exciting prospect in the squad right now?

Comparing Villarreal B to Real Madrid Castilla

Castilla players making their debut for the first team

Alvaro Rodriguez and Iker Bravo

Best and worst Castilla players this season

Will Raul leave at the end of the season?

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)