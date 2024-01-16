 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Ranking the best Castilla players of the season so far

Hridyam, Kristofer and Sam try to revive the Castilla Corner.

By Hridyam Arora, Kristofer McCormack, and Sam Sharpe
Real Madrid CF v SSC Napoli: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

On this episode of the Castilla Corner podcast, Hridyam Arora, Kristofer McCormack and Sam Sharpe discuss:

  • Who is the most exciting prospect in the squad right now?
  • Comparing Villarreal B to Real Madrid Castilla
  • Castilla players making their debut for the first team
  • Alvaro Rodriguez and Iker Bravo
  • Best and worst Castilla players this season
  • Will Raul leave at the end of the season?

And much, much more.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

