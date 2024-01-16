Daily Thread: 16 Jan 2024

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and LONG LIVE Juninho!!!
——————————
Award SZN
I’m not interested in individual awards. But it’s a slow news day so this passes as DT news. Congrats to all the Madrid players for their awards.
Men’s TOTY: Thibaut Courtois; Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.
Women’s TOTY: Olga Carmona
The OFFICIAL FIFA TOTY. pic.twitter.com/KWMVeBAsGb— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2024
¡@7olgacarmona, en el #World11 Femenino 2023 de FIFA @FIFPRO!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) January 15, 2024
¡Enhorabuena, Olga!#TheBest | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/rY4hH8wlRv
The Marathon Continues
Death. Taxes. Mbappe Saga. As we pass the “deadline” (though some say the deadline is Jan 31 and others say its a bluff). Mbappe news will either escalate OR become suddenly silent...Let’s just take a min to remember where we are right now aka no where...?
EXCL: ⚪️ #Liga |— Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 7, 2024
❗️ Kylian Mbappé va rejoindre le Real Madrid la saison prochaine ✍️
▶️ Un accord a été trouvé ces derniers jours avec l'attaquant français
Avec @sebnonda https://t.co/utOlZ1dfgD pic.twitter.com/zrohH6MIs9
Mbappe has rejected an offer to join Real Madrid next summer, being "unimpressed" by the club's deadline to sign a pre-contract agreement with him, according to @TimesSport. Mbappe will now explore a move to the Premier League.— Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 7, 2024
More https://t.co/Jt5EzaKv2T
️| BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé is leaving PSG.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2024
Nothing is signed with Real Madrid but contact has not been broken & Real Madrid are now only waiting for the final green light from Mbappé. @AbdellahBoulma pic.twitter.com/SgKYHdxUyK
⚡️ Excl. ⚡️— Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) January 7, 2024
Kylian Mbappe already knows how much Real Madrid are prepared to pay to sign him this summer
The terms are lower than in 2022 but KM would still be the highest paid player in the squad by far
More details at @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Vv7vmPYGO3
Cool Pics
Just thought these were cool tbh.
This picture. pic.twitter.com/9sbRgWD2Ap— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 15, 2024
Rodrygo ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3XTtArRAkI— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2024
(from Finn - check out MM’s Drawing Board page https://www.managingmadrid.com/managing-madrids-drawing-board)
Loading comments...