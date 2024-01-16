 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 16 Jan 2024

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España Final Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and LONG LIVE Juninho!!!

——————————

Award SZN

I’m not interested in individual awards. But it’s a slow news day so this passes as DT news. Congrats to all the Madrid players for their awards.

Men’s TOTY: Thibaut Courtois; Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Women’s TOTY: Olga Carmona

The Marathon Continues

Death. Taxes. Mbappe Saga. As we pass the “deadline” (though some say the deadline is Jan 31 and others say its a bluff). Mbappe news will either escalate OR become suddenly silent...Let’s just take a min to remember where we are right now aka no where...?

Cool Pics

Just thought these were cool tbh.

(from Finn - check out MM’s Drawing Board page https://www.managingmadrid.com/managing-madrids-drawing-board)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid