Daily Thread: 16 Jan 2024

Award SZN

I’m not interested in individual awards. But it’s a slow news day so this passes as DT news. Congrats to all the Madrid players for their awards.

Men’s TOTY: Thibaut Courtois; Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Women’s TOTY: Olga Carmona

The OFFICIAL FIFA TOTY. pic.twitter.com/KWMVeBAsGb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2024

The Marathon Continues

Death. Taxes. Mbappe Saga. As we pass the “deadline” (though some say the deadline is Jan 31 and others say its a bluff). Mbappe news will either escalate OR become suddenly silent...Let’s just take a min to remember where we are right now aka no where...?

EXCL: ⚪️ #Liga |



❗️ Kylian Mbappé va rejoindre le Real Madrid la saison prochaine ✍️



▶️ Un accord a été trouvé ces derniers jours avec l'attaquant français



Avec @sebnonda https://t.co/utOlZ1dfgD pic.twitter.com/zrohH6MIs9 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 7, 2024

Mbappe has rejected an offer to join Real Madrid next summer, being "unimpressed" by the club's deadline to sign a pre-contract agreement with him, according to @TimesSport. Mbappe will now explore a move to the Premier League.



More https://t.co/Jt5EzaKv2T — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 7, 2024

️| BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé is leaving PSG.



Nothing is signed with Real Madrid but contact has not been broken & Real Madrid are now only waiting for the final green light from Mbappé. @AbdellahBoulma pic.twitter.com/SgKYHdxUyK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 15, 2024

⚡️ Excl. ⚡️



Kylian Mbappe already knows how much Real Madrid are prepared to pay to sign him this summer



The terms are lower than in 2022 but KM would still be the highest paid player in the squad by far



More details at @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Vv7vmPYGO3 — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) January 7, 2024

Cool Pics

Just thought these were cool tbh.

