WATCH: Bellingham and Vinicius’s discussion before Real Madrid’s penalty vs Barcelona

Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final was a memorable night for many reasons, but one of the most touching moments came when Jude Bellingham gave up his penalty duties to allow Vinicius Junior to complete his hat-trick:

The Brazilian winger was in sensational form, scoring twice in the first half to put Madrid in control. He also won a penalty in the 43rd minute, after being fouled by Ronald Araujo in the box.

Based on what was pre-planned, Bellingham would be the one to take the spot-kick, as he had been the designated penalty taker for Madrid.

However, on this occasion, he decided to let Vinicius have the chance to score his third goal of the night, and make history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a Super Cup final.

The footage showed Bellingham handing the ball to Vinicius, and telling him: “Next time, it’s for me.” Vinicius gratefully accepted the gesture, and calmly slotted the ball past Inaki Pena to make it 4-1.

Vinicius then celebrated with Bellingham, pointing at him and hugging him in appreciation. The two players have formed a close bond since joining Madrid, and have been instrumental in the team’s success this season.

Bellingham’s gesture was not only a sign of his generosity and friendship, but also of his leadership and maturity. He showed that he was willing to put the team’s interests above his own, and that he trusted his teammate to score.

He also showed his confidence and self-belief, as he was not afraid to give up his penalty duties, knowing that he would have more opportunities to score in the future.

Bellingham and Vinicius have proven to be a formidable duo for Madrid, combining their skills, pace, and creativity to terrorize defenses. They have also shown their chemistry, understanding, and friendship, which has made them even more effective.

Bellingham’s gesture to Vinicius was not the main highlight of the Super Cup final, but it was one of the small details that arose which showed the team’s unity. Bellingham is already a leader and a star for Madrid, and he has a bright future ahead of him.