Referee named for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey match against Atletico de Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez as the man in charge of Thursday’s clash between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16, which will be played this Thursday at 21:30 CET.

Real Madrid have a 9W-3D-3L record with Cuadra Fernandez in charge, while Atletico’s record is 10W-2D-2L.

Cuadra Fernandez will definitely have a very important role in this game, as Madrid Derbies are always very intense and physical, even more so when this is a single-elimination game. Real Madrid will need to match Atletico’s level of aggression if they want to earn their presence in the next round.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

