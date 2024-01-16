Real Madrid want swift ‘written agreement’ from Mbappe — report

Real Madrid is growing impatient with Kylian Mbappe’s silence over his future and wants a written guarantee from the PSG star that he will join them this summer, according to L’Equipe.

Real Madrid have been pursuing Mbappe for years and were confident of signing him when his contract with PSG was due to expire in 2022. However, the French international surprised everyone by extending his deal for one more season, leaving Real Madrid frustrated and empty-handed after a verbal agreement was in place.

Now, with Mbappe’s contract running out in the summer of 2024, Real Madrid is determined to avoid another disappointment and they want the 24-year-old to make up his mind before the end of the season — ideally as soon as possible. L’Equipe reports that Real Madrid has offered Mbappe a lucrative contract worth €25 million per year, plus bonuses, and expects him to sign a pre-contract agreement by June. They are now waiting for Mbappe’s answer, and if L’Equipe’s report is true, that’s Real Madrid’s final offer.

The club is worried that Mbappe might change his mind or face pressure from PSG to stay.

PSG, on the other hand, has not given up hope of keeping Mbappe and has also made him a generous offer which would, of course, eclipse what Real Madrid can afford. The club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has repeatedly stated that Mbappe will not leave for free and that he will do everything in his power to convince him to stay.

Mbappe, who has scored 22 goals in 23 games this season, has remained tight-lipped about his future and has refused to be rushed into a decision.

The saga is set to continue until the summer, when Mbappe will have to make another important choice in his career.