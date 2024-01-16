Real Madrid Sets Sights on Lille’s Prodigy Defender Leny Yoro for Summer Transfer Window

Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all closely following the progress of 18-year-old central defender Leny Yoro, according to a report from Telefoot. Reports from both MARCA and Fabrizio Romano also confirm that Madrid have sent scouts to watch the player on multiple occasions and that they are heavily interested in the teenager.

The defenders is expected to leave Lille this summer given all the interest from top clubs and with his current deal expiring in one-year, there is incentive for Lille to cash-in now. At 6 foot 3 inches or 190 meters, the Frenchman is a towering and lanky player who is yet to maximize all his physical gifts. He has played 23 games or nearly 2,000 minutes for Lille this season, scored 3 goals, performed at both right and left center-back, and has made his debut for the French U21 National Team.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €25 million with just one-year remaining on his deal. Given the amount of clubs interested, there could be a bidding war that drives his price further. Real Madrid have had success in prying young French players from Ligue 1 in recent seasons, namely Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, and may look to raid that market again this summer.