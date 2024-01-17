Managing Madrid Podcast: FIFA The Best Awards and Ancelotti Miracle Work with ElFayz

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Faysal Hasan discuss:

How did Faysal get on Sky Sports?

Content creator tips

Faysal’s story of becoming Madridista

Zinedine Zidane’s greatness

How Real Madrid have wildly exceeded our expectations

Why Carlo Ancelotti has done an *unreal* job the season

TAA — generational talent?

Where does Dani Carvajal rank among the best right backs of his generation?

Fifa the best award

How to solve the voting process?

Who will win the 2024 Balon D’or?

Can Jude Bellingham lead England to an international title?

Mbappe saga

The futures of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Faysal’s take on Vinicius vs Brahim

Which Real Madrid player would we like to interview?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Faysal Hasan (@elfayz_)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)