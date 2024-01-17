 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 17 January 2024

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Thread

By Juninho
Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.



AURELIEN DESAILLY

So it looks like our CBs are kind of cursed...as Sanitas welcomes another first team CB. Get well soon Carrillo!

Poll

So....like....with Carrillo injured who should be our 4th CB?

view results
  • 22%
    Camoooo Camavinga
    (93 votes)
  • 28%
    Castilla Product
    (122 votes)
  • 9%
    Carvajal
    (40 votes)
  • 1%
    LV
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Arda
    (20 votes)
  • 33%
    Carlo
    (139 votes)
421 votes total Vote Now

Monitoring FC

Still...there may be hope of another CB signed in the summer window. Personally, I believe that the timeline to sign a new CB is 2025 (and recent rumors that Flo is comfortable with a Nacho renewal somewhat confirms the club’s timeline to be 2025 as well). However, these injuries may force us to move in 2024 for the right opportunity.

This DT Is Sponsored by Adidas and the City of Birmingham

