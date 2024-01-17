Daily Thread: 17 January 2024

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and LONG LIVE Juninho!!!

——————————

AURELIEN DESAILLY

So it looks like our CBs are kind of cursed...as Sanitas welcomes another first team CB. Get well soon Carrillo!

The ‘Real Madrid CB curse’:



Militao, Alaba, Marvel, Carrillo, Asencio & Jacobo Ramón are all injured/have been injured this season. @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2024

Poll So....like....with Carrillo injured who should be our 4th CB? Camoooo Camavinga

Castilla Product

Carvajal

LV

Arda

Carlo vote view results 22% Camoooo Camavinga (93 votes)

28% Castilla Product (122 votes)

9% Carvajal (40 votes)

1% LV (7 votes)

4% Arda (20 votes)

33% Carlo (139 votes) 421 votes total Vote Now

Monitoring FC

Still...there may be hope of another CB signed in the summer window. Personally, I believe that the timeline to sign a new CB is 2025 (and recent rumors that Flo is comfortable with a Nacho renewal somewhat confirms the club’s timeline to be 2025 as well). However, these injuries may force us to move in 2024 for the right opportunity.

️| Real Madrid have been in attendance to watch Leny Yoro multiple times, they REALLY like him.



A big fight between top clubs is expected in the summer. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/nsVrKZzYMu — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2024

️| Leny Yoro has an offer from Lille to extend his contract but the current trend is not towards a renewal.



Real Madrid amongst other clubs have inquired about him. @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/L8WGXIu567 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 16, 2024

This DT Is Sponsored by Adidas and the City of Birmingham

from the lab to every top bin worldwide



Predator, crafted for the generation of goal scorers: https://t.co/41K9NbZCQw@BellinghamJude pic.twitter.com/uVmPRenuLo — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) January 16, 2024