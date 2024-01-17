Valencia interested in Castilla’s Peter Gonzalez -report

Real Madrid Castilla winger Peter Gonzalez —formerly known as Peter Federico— is on Valencia’s radar for this winter’s transfer window. Peter will be Valencia’s priority to add some more attacking depth if they can find a new club for central defender Cenk Ozkacar, according to a report from AS.

Peter made his debut for Real Madrid’s first team two years ago, when he played some solid minutes off the bench for a few weeks. However, he’s not a key player for Castilla coach and club legend Raul Gonzalez, so it would make sense to let Peter find some more minutes elsewhere so that he could continue his development.

Valencia already have an agreement in place with Peter if they can sell Cenk, per that same report, and Real Madrid would not force the player to stay. Peter’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2025 and an extension isn’t likely.