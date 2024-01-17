Starting Lineups: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; Supercopa de España Femenina

The Spanish Supercup semifinal is here. For the third time in history, Real Madrid plays in the Supercopa de España Femenina and for the third time in El Clásico in the semifinals. Here is how Alberto Toril lined up his team.
Misa is on goal. Oihane and Olga take the fullback positions with Ivana-Kathellen being the centerback duo. Freja Siri starts on the DM, alongside Zornoza and Toletti in midfield. Naomie Feller leads the attack with Linda Caicedo and Athenea on the wings.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Freja Siri
Substitutions: Chavas, Laia, K. Robles, Teresa, M. Oroz, Raso, Møller, Svava, Olaya, Sara López, Pau C.
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Barcelona XI: Cata Coll, Paredes, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Walsh, O. Batlle, Engen
Substitutions: Paños, Pina, Marta, Bruna, Oshoala, Brugts, Gemma, Dragoni, Vicky, Martina, L. Corrales
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How To Watch
Date: 17/01/2024
Time: 19:00 CET
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque
Where to watch: La 2 on rtve.es (VPN needed)
