Starting Lineups: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; Supercopa de España Femenina

The Spanish Supercup semifinal is here. For the third time in history, Real Madrid plays in the Supercopa de España Femenina and for the third time in El Clásico in the semifinals. Here is how Alberto Toril lined up his team.

Misa is on goal. Oihane and Olga take the fullback positions with Ivana-Kathellen being the centerback duo. Freja Siri starts on the DM, alongside Zornoza and Toletti in midfield. Naomie Feller leads the attack with Linda Caicedo and Athenea on the wings.

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Freja Siri

Substitutions: Chavas, Laia, K. Robles, Teresa, M. Oroz, Raso, Møller, Svava, Olaya, Sara López, Pau C.

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Barcelona XI: Cata Coll, Paredes, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Walsh, O. Batlle, Engen

Substitutions: Paños, Pina, Marta, Bruna, Oshoala, Brugts, Gemma, Dragoni, Vicky, Martina, L. Corrales

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How To Watch

Date: 17/01/2024

Time: 19:00 CET

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque

Where to watch: La 2 on rtve.es (VPN needed)