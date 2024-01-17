Real Deal Pods: The Future of Football

On this episode of the Real Deal, our new big-picture podcast segment, we discuss the evolution of football, and explore how the fan experience, fitness levels, finances, competition formats, tactics, and player profiles may change in the coming years.

We analyze the potential impacts of aggregation and 24/7 news cycles, increased physical demands, state-backed clubs, hedge fund investments, proposed tournament changes, and innovations in strategy.

Tune into find out what’s next for the beautiful game.

TIMESTAMPS:

3:15 - Aggregation, 24/7 News Cycles and the Fan Experience

6:39 - Fitness, Physicality and Squad Composition

11:58 - State-Backed Clubs and Hedge Fund Investments

20:30 - Super League + New Champions League and Club World Cup Formats

34:28 - Future of Tactics, Evolution of Player Profiles

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)