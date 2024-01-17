Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Cadiz Co-owner Ben Harburg

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are joined by Ben Harburg to discuss:

How Ben acquired a stake in Cadiz

Why Cadiz, and not another team in Spain?

Cadiz’s incredible Tik Tok account

The Nigerian market which only Cadiz has capitalized on

The American ownership revolution and their analytic lens

What happened at Roma and Chelsea

What Lim has done to Valencia

The good and bad of Tebas’s policies

La Liga’s salary cap

La Liga vs EPL from a quality product standpoint

How Moneyball has influenced football

How Wu-lei was extremely lucrative for Espanyol

Magico Gonzalez

Cadiz’s best moments in recent memory

Cadiz’s fans — best fans in Spain?

Which clubs in Spain are morally bankrupt?

Ben’s crazy story of getting into the Bernabeu in 2002

What is Cadiz’s stance on the Super League?

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas