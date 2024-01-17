Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Cadiz Co-owner Ben Harburg

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are joined by Ben Harburg to discuss:
- How Ben acquired a stake in Cadiz
- Why Cadiz, and not another team in Spain?
- Cadiz’s incredible Tik Tok account
- The Nigerian market which only Cadiz has capitalized on
- The American ownership revolution and their analytic lens
- What happened at Roma and Chelsea
- What Lim has done to Valencia
- The good and bad of Tebas’s policies
- La Liga’s salary cap
- La Liga vs EPL from a quality product standpoint
- How Moneyball has influenced football
- How Wu-lei was extremely lucrative for Espanyol
- Magico Gonzalez
- Cadiz’s best moments in recent memory
- Cadiz’s fans — best fans in Spain?
- Which clubs in Spain are morally bankrupt?
- Ben’s crazy story of getting into the Bernabeu in 2002
- What is Cadiz’s stance on the Super League?
- And much more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...