 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Cadiz Co-owner Ben Harburg

Kiyan and Diego are joined by Ben to discuss life at Cadiz before and after Ben’s arrival, and how American owners are affecting the European football landscape

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Betis v Cadiz CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are joined by Ben Harburg to discuss:

  • How Ben acquired a stake in Cadiz
  • Why Cadiz, and not another team in Spain?
  • Cadiz’s incredible Tik Tok account
  • The Nigerian market which only Cadiz has capitalized on
  • The American ownership revolution and their analytic lens
  • What happened at Roma and Chelsea
  • What Lim has done to Valencia
  • The good and bad of Tebas’s policies
  • La Liga’s salary cap
  • La Liga vs EPL from a quality product standpoint
  • How Moneyball has influenced football
  • How Wu-lei was extremely lucrative for Espanyol
  • Magico Gonzalez
  • Cadiz’s best moments in recent memory
  • Cadiz’s fans — best fans in Spain?
  • Which clubs in Spain are morally bankrupt?
  • Ben’s crazy story of getting into the Bernabeu in 2002
  • What is Cadiz’s stance on the Super League?
  • And much more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid