Daily Thread: 18 Jan 2024

COPA DEL REY: DERBY DAY

Atleti....again (?) But seriously it’s derby day so another exciting game is coming up at the Wanda Metroplitano against some of our biggest rivals. I’ll be honest, I’m a bit pessimistic of this away match. But hopefully, we can pull off another great win and keep this season going in a positive direction.

Shoutout to the Birthday Boyz

Happy birthday to two of our CBs!!!!!

Eder Militão turns 26 today!

Nacho turns 34 today.

And Some Transfer News

Contact FC is currently still in contact with Alphonso Davies. News seems pretty optimistic!! I still believe Fran Garcia deserves a bit more time to figure out his place at Madrid but Davies is an undeniable talent.

️| Real Madrid are working in silence to sign Alphonso Davies and there is OPTIMISM.



️| Real Madrid are working in silence to sign Alphonso Davies and there is OPTIMISM.

The feeling is that Alphonso, each day, is getting closer & closer.

And it wouldn’t be transfer news without more Mbappe updates. According to MARCA’s Carlos Carpio, Real Madrid continues to be silent of the Mbappe situation giving no news to anyone. However, outside sources have positioned that both parties have maintained contacts in early January. He concludes that more information makes it appear that progress has been made in the situation...but as anything Mbappe...who really knows? Let’s see how the upcoming months conclude.