Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Atletico de Madrid

No surprises on Madrid’s list.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España Final Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for tonight’s Derby against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Tobias.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Arda Güler and Mario Martín.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

This is the expected squad list for Madrid, given that the squad is mostly healthy apart from the long-term injuries of Militao, Courtois and David Alaba. It looks like Vinicius Tobias will be a regular in these lists until Vazquez comes back from his own injury in a few weeks.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

