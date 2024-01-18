Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for tonight’s Derby against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Tobias.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Arda Güler and Mario Martín.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

This is the expected squad list for Madrid, given that the squad is mostly healthy apart from the long-term injuries of Militao, Courtois and David Alaba. It looks like Vinicius Tobias will be a regular in these lists until Vazquez comes back from his own injury in a few weeks.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

