 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2024 Copa del Rey: Predicted lineups

Will Ancelotti start Toni Kroos or Luka Modric?

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Atletico’s Estadio Metropolitano for a thrilling Copa del Rey matchup in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Saul, Griezmann, Morata.

The main question surrounding Real Madrid’s lineup is who will play alongside Valverde. Will Ancelotti start Kroos or will Modric get the nod? Could Camavinga get a chance to start in Tchouameni’s spot? All things considered, it looks like Ancelotti will go with Kroos, Tchouameni and Valverde in the midfield, given that he will have a good opportunity to make some rotations when Real Madrid host Almeria this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid