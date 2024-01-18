Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2024 Copa del Rey: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Atletico’s Estadio Metropolitano for a thrilling Copa del Rey matchup in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Saul, Griezmann, Morata.

The main question surrounding Real Madrid’s lineup is who will play alongside Valverde. Will Ancelotti start Kroos or will Modric get the nod? Could Camavinga get a chance to start in Tchouameni’s spot? All things considered, it looks like Ancelotti will go with Kroos, Tchouameni and Valverde in the midfield, given that he will have a good opportunity to make some rotations when Real Madrid host Almeria this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.