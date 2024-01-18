 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey online

Don’t miss the Madrid Derby in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

By Lucas Navarrete
Getafe CF v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Atletico de Madrid for a thrilling, intense, single-elimination game in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

The two sides have met twice this season, with a convincing win for Simeone and his men when Real Madrid visited the Metropolitano in La Liga. However, Real Madrid earned a hard-fought victory in the Spanish Supercup Semifinals just last week, so Ancelotti’s men could very well have the mental edge and the confidence to overcome Atletico’s home-field advantage.

Expect both teams to play with intensity from the very first minute, as this match could very well be a good opportunity to make a statement.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

