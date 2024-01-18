Sergio Arribas: “I needed to go out to a 1st division team to gain experience, to gain minutes”

Sergio Arribas, one of the most promising talents from Real Madrid’s academy in the past few years, has opened up about his decision to join Almeria in the summer of 2023. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored 21 goals last season with Castilla, revealed his reasons for leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in an interview with DAZN.

Arribas said that he felt the need to play in the top division and gain more experience, something that he could not find at Real Madrid. “To be honest, I needed to leave what was Castilla, I needed to go to a First Division to get experience, to get minutes,” he told DAZN. He also admitted that he still has a lot to learn and improve, as this is his first season in LaLiga EA Sports.

The young playmaker, who has scored five goals for Almeria in La Liga so far, also spoke about his adaptation to living away from home for the first time. He said that he has been accompanied by his parents or his girlfriend most of the time, but he also praised the Almeria squad for welcoming him warmly. “The truth is that the group here is incredible, we are like a big family, we get along very well both in the day to day, whether it’s meals, concentrations… it’s an incredible group what we have,” he said.

Arribas also expressed his optimism about Almeria’s chances of avoiding relegation, despite being bottom of the table with six points, 10 points away from safety. He said that the team has to focus on the day to day and treat every match as a final. “In the end you have to focus on the day to day, it is true that salvation is far away, that it is 10 points away, but well, we have to look at each game as if it were a final, go to the day to day that is what will save us,” he said.

Arribas will face his former club Real Madrid on Sunday, in what will be a special match for him. He said that his goal has always been to succeed at Real Madrid and he hopes to fulfill it someday. However, he also said that he is very happy at Almeria and he hopes to help the team achieve its objectives.