CONFIRMED lineups: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2024 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Saul, Griezmann, Morata.

Ancelotti has decided to start both Modric and Camavinga in the midfield, leaving Kroos and Tchouameni on the bench. Will Modric be able to match Atletico’s physicality in the midfield line or will Real Madrid struggle at the Estadio Metropolitano?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/18/2024

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1HD

Available Streaming: ESPN+

