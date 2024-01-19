Player Ratings: Atletico Madrid 4 - 2 Real Madrid; Copa del Rey 2024 Quarter-Finals

Full match player ratings:

Andriy Lunin—3: Will be the focus of criticism on the Lino and Morata goals, particularly the latter where he “switched off” and opted to swat the ball rather than use two hands to save. Did have some good long ball passing distribution.

Dani Carvajal—8: Battled hard with Lino and Greizmann, often coming out on top in 50/50 duels.

Toni Rudiger—7: The Lino goal conceded will be the only blemish on Rudiger’s book. Otherwise was locked in and had a game high of 8 clearances.

Nacho—8.5: Phenomal performance - never let Morata breathe. Night and day vs Alaba’s cameo at the Metropolitano earlier this year. Had a number of successful tackles when posed 1 v 1 against Greizmann.

Mendy—7: Continues his strong run of form with another solid display, particularly defensively.

Camavinga—7: Formed a good partnership with Fede in the middle of the park and broken lines with his on-ball carrying. Finished the match at left back.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Worked tirelessly to close gaps and limit space to the Atleti midfield.

Luka Modric—6.5: Combined well with teammates and found pockets of space down the right with Rodrygo and Carvajal. Ancelotti switched his position with Fede in the second half and both players suffered.

Jude Bellingham—9: Sensational. What a player - we have been saying it all season. Nearly scored after his shot ricochet off the crossbar. Glided across the pitch with his silky dribbling and managed to adeptly get out of the tightest of situations. Produced the late equalizing assist to Joselu.

Vinicius Junior—5: Poor game — too involved with the referee, the opposition fans, and Atleti players.

Rodrygo—7: Hit the crossbar with a moment that would have changed the game in the 75th minute. Was the better option on the night out of the Vinicius-Rodrygo duo and was maybe unfairly substituted out.

Substitutions:

Brahim—6.5: Combined with Rodrygo and was the architect of the play that led to Rodrygo’s shot hitting the woodwork. Worked really hard defensively and had a moment as a right back playing 1 v 1 against Morata and winning the ball.

Toni Kroos—7.5: 3 key passes and many crucial interceptions in his 50 minutes on the pitch.

Tchouameni—5: Lacked the intensity and focus needed for the match.

Joselu—7: Once again came up big with a late equalizing goal off the bench.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Late substitution in the 106 minute for Eduardo Camavinga.

Fran Garcia—N/A: Late substitution in the 106 minute for Nacho.