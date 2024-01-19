Ancelotti: “We have quality young players who try to force things, sometimes it’s not necessary”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke after Real Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey in a 4-2 extra-time defeat against Atlético Madrid, and appeared to make a rare criticism of his players, saying, “sometimes, when you have the game under control, you don’t need to force the play. We have young players with extraordinary quality, who try. There are moments in games when it’s not necessary to force the play.”

Ancelotti on what went wrong

“It’s not easy to evaluate this match. We played very well and competed until the end. We fought and came back from two goals down, two crossbars, a disallowed goal... We lost the game when in extra time we risked an unnecessary move, we lost two balls and they punished us. I’m left with a very good game on our part. We couldn’t have done more, for many reasons. We have to think about recovering well and winning on Sunday.”

Ancelotti on the intensity of the game

“Atlético, like us, made a tremendous effort. Nobody deserved to lose. We lost. We have to realise that and look forward. We have given everything. I have nothing to reproach. It was a derby and like all derbies there is a fight, but in the end it was a good game.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius

“He had more difficulty in the first half, but in the second half he was decisive in getting the game back on track, he gave an assist, it was a constant game. Although he didn’t score, it was a good game.”

Ancelotti on Lunin

“I don’t want to make any more individual analysis here. We could have done better when the game was tied, we didn’t need to force plays so much and we did that. We were young, that was the key.”

Ancelotti on elimination giving rest time

“We were at a disadvantage because Atlético had a week to prepare for the game. The team fought and competed for 120 minutes and didn’t look tired.”

Ancelotti on why Real Madrid have conceded 10 goals to Atlético this season

“I don’t know. We’re very solid in LALIGA, a bit less so in the cups. Today Atlético have very dangerous players, who score a lot of goals, especially at the Metropolitano. The last two games played against them could have been better. We also scored a lot and it’s not so easy against Atlético.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ yellow card

“Little by little he’s going to learn from this. It was a very competitive game, with a lot of duels.”

Ancelotti on fitness

“We conceded a goal with a lost ball. I don’t think the team’s physical level dropped. Nacho and Camavinga were tired and I put on two fresh players”.

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ clash with Diego Simeone

“I don’t know what happened. He’s played his game, he’s had his chances, he’s fought... I want to comment on this, I don’t want to comment on the other thing at all.”