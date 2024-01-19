Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid 4 - 2 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023 - 2024

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Real Madrid’s mistakes on Atletico Madrid’s goals

Performances of Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni off the bench

What went wrong?

Reasons for optimism despite the loss

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Performance of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes in attack

Jude Bellingham emptying the tank

Performances of Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez

Not being able to rotate our centre-backs

Our method of goal creation in this game and all season

Andriy Lunin’s performance

And much more.

Thanks for being a Member.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)