Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid 4 - 2 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023 - 2024

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:
- Real Madrid’s mistakes on Atletico Madrid’s goals
- Performances of Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni off the bench
- What went wrong?
- Reasons for optimism despite the loss
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Performance of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes in attack
- Jude Bellingham emptying the tank
- Performances of Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez
- Not being able to rotate our centre-backs
- Our method of goal creation in this game and all season
- Andriy Lunin’s performance
- And much more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)
