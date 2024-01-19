 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid 4 - 2 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023 - 2024

Kiyan and Sid break down Real Madrid’s elimination from this year’s Copa

By Kiyan Sobhani and Tacticalfouling
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Spanish Copa del Rey Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

  • Real Madrid’s mistakes on Atletico Madrid’s goals
  • Performances of Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni off the bench
  • What went wrong?
  • Reasons for optimism despite the loss
  • Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
  • Performance of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes in attack
  • Jude Bellingham emptying the tank
  • Performances of Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez
  • Not being able to rotate our centre-backs
  • Our method of goal creation in this game and all season
  • Andriy Lunin’s performance
  • And much more.

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

