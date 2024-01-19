Real Madrid TV slams referee during Derby broadcast

Real Madrid TV, the official television channel of the Spanish club, launched a scathing attack on the referee who officiated the match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid on Thursday night.

The channel accused the referee, Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, of being biased towards Atletico and losing control in the game against Real Madrid, who felt aggrieved by several decisions that went against them.

“Rodrigo de Paul should be sent off, and the way they hit Brahim and Vinicius is unacceptable,” Real Madrid TV’s Jesús Alcaide said on the broadcast. “And they haven’t played a single replay,”

“Legalizing the hunting that the Atlético players have committed with the Madrid players is intolerable.

“Today has been shameful. Let us remember that Cuadra Fernández is the Clos Gómez of Atlético de Madrid. With Clos Gómez, Barcelona never lost, he is the man in charge of the VAR, and with Cuadra Fernández the refereeing has been intolerable.

The broadcast also pointed out that Bellingham’s goal may not have been offside, and listed some 20 fouls that went unpunished.

“It is impossible for Cuadra Fernández to referee in favor of Madrid,” Alcaide continued. “We have to continue playing these things, but this is intolerable. What is happening in Spain is a terrible thing.

“This is the worst thing about football. It always goes against Real Madrid. We have to play against this in every game. Anything can happen in Spain. Calamitous. What happened with Cuadra Fernández is what was expected, a trickle of biased decisions.”

Real Madrid TV also, at various points during the broadcast, criticized the behaviour of Atletico fans while also calling for the Super League’s prompt arrival.