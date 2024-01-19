VIDEO: Takeaways from Real Madrid’s 4 - 2 loss to Atletico Madrid

This was a small clip from this week’s Managing Madrid Post-game podcast (Atletico Madrid 4 - 2 Real Madrid) which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode, over one hours long, discussed the performances of several players, tactical set-ups of both teams, and a ton more.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss why there is still some room for optimism, how Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham performed, and much more.

The full episode can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/ma7c5mtx

Audio version for you podcast app:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid