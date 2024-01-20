Managing Madrid Podcast: Let’s have a discussion about Vinicius Jr

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Aurelien Tchouameni’s weird performance off the bench vs Atletico Madrid

Andriy Lunin’s mistakes

A nuanced discussion about Vinicius Jr’s behaviour

Referees losing control

Will we ever win a treble?

Thoughts on the Pascal Siakam trade

Starting CB pairing next season

Will Nacho renewal?

Should Carlo have made earlier subs against Barcelona?

Once de Gala

And more.

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)