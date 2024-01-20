 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Let’s have a discussion about Vinicius Jr

Kiyan and Lucas go through a heavy set of questions from fans

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid CF - Copa del Rey Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Aurelien Tchouameni’s weird performance off the bench vs Atletico Madrid
  • Andriy Lunin’s mistakes
  • A nuanced discussion about Vinicius Jr’s behaviour
  • Referees losing control
  • Will we ever win a treble?
  • Thoughts on the Pascal Siakam trade
  • Starting CB pairing next season
  • Will Nacho renewal?
  • Should Carlo have made earlier subs against Barcelona?
  • Once de Gala
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid