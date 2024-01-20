Daily Thread: 20 Jan 2024

Bienvenido al Jesuninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and LONG LIVE Juninho!!!

Rotations?

Rumor that our GK rotations will continue against Almeria. Personally, I think the difference between Lunin v Kepa is marginal at best; however, I do not believe that the consistent rotations is really beneficial for either GK’s confidence or ability to properly perform.

No one at Real Madrid understands what Ancelotti is doing with Kepa and Lunin. This continue rotation doesn't help either Kepa or Lunin. "The situation is unsustainable". @relevo pic.twitter.com/ggBlp7Bzp4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024

Renewals or Retiring?

The newly (reliable?) relovo, has provided news on the potential contracts of a few of our vets. It looks like Real Madrid is prepared to renew Nacho for at least another year. (Note: I’ve said for a while that I think the board’s plan is to purchase a CB in 2025 when Alaba’s contract expires). Whereas, it appears that Modric is expected to leave at the end of the season...opening his #10 for.......?

Luka Modrić is expected to leave Real Madrid in June. @relevo pic.twitter.com/2qO4mYcpMv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024

Nacho #2025 is a real possibility. He has the new contract on the table to automatically renew whenever he wants. Being the captain is a big factor. @relevo pic.twitter.com/m92gEEbefn — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024

