Daily Thread: 20 Jan 2024

Rotations?
Rumor that our GK rotations will continue against Almeria. Personally, I think the difference between Lunin v Kepa is marginal at best; however, I do not believe that the consistent rotations is really beneficial for either GK’s confidence or ability to properly perform.
Ancelotti: "Vs Almería? Kepa will play." @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/TS9wahd45w— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024
No one at Real Madrid understands what Ancelotti is doing with Kepa and Lunin. This continue rotation doesn't help either Kepa or Lunin. "The situation is unsustainable". @relevo pic.twitter.com/ggBlp7Bzp4— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024
Renewals or Retiring?
The newly (reliable?) relovo, has provided news on the potential contracts of a few of our vets. It looks like Real Madrid is prepared to renew Nacho for at least another year. (Note: I’ve said for a while that I think the board’s plan is to purchase a CB in 2025 when Alaba’s contract expires). Whereas, it appears that Modric is expected to leave at the end of the season...opening his #10 for.......?
Luka Modrić is expected to leave Real Madrid in June. @relevo pic.twitter.com/2qO4mYcpMv— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024
Nacho #2025 is a real possibility. He has the new contract on the table to automatically renew whenever he wants. Being the captain is a big factor. @relevo pic.twitter.com/m92gEEbefn— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024
Reiner // Rodrygo // Real Madrid // Rude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham in the last two months:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024
• Kopa Award winner
• Golden Boy award winner
• FIFPro World XI
• Globe Soccer best Emerging Player pic.twitter.com/o8TFWlV8I1
Happy Birthday, Reinier. pic.twitter.com/iXE8jRUhdx— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2024
