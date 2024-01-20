 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 20 Jan 2024

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Union Berlin v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bienvenido al Jesuninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Rotations?

Rumor that our GK rotations will continue against Almeria. Personally, I think the difference between Lunin v Kepa is marginal at best; however, I do not believe that the consistent rotations is really beneficial for either GK’s confidence or ability to properly perform.

Renewals or Retiring?

The newly (reliable?) relovo, has provided news on the potential contracts of a few of our vets. It looks like Real Madrid is prepared to renew Nacho for at least another year. (Note: I’ve said for a while that I think the board’s plan is to purchase a CB in 2025 when Alaba’s contract expires). Whereas, it appears that Modric is expected to leave at the end of the season...opening his #10 for.......?

Reiner // Rodrygo // Real Madrid // Rude Bellingham

